IES Basketball Tournament: VN Sule Guruji English Medium School And Bhandup School Clinch Boys And Girls Titles

The much-anticipated IES Basketball Tournament for the academic year 2024-25 was successfully held on Saturday, 23rd November 2024, at the IES Raja Shivaji Vidyasankul in Hindu Colony, Dadar East, Mumbai. The tournament commenced promptly at 9:00 AM and witnessed enthusiastic participation from 12 teams.

V N Sule Guruji English Medium School clinched the boys' title after beating IES, Orion while Bhandup School bagged the girls title beating Mulund School.

The event featured two categories of participants: students from Classes V to X, with separate divisions for boys and girls. The competition was marked by outstanding performances, team spirit, and a display of exceptional basketball skills by young athletes.

The winners were felicitated with medals, certificates, and trophies. Shri Vilas Chandrakant Gupte, an esteemed alumnus of King George English School, graced the event as the chief guest and presented the awards to the champions. His presence added inspiration and encouragement to the participants.

The tournament concluded on a high note, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork, leaving everyone looking forward to the next edition.