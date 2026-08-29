 How Indorigram Turned Friendship And Social Media Into A 232K-Strong Community
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How Indorigram Turned Friendship And Social Media Into A 232K-Strong Community

What began as Mayank Bhawsar’s idea in 2017 grew into Indorigram, a community platform with over 232,000 followers. Backed by his friends, the page emerged as a vital digital support network during COVID-19, connecting people with oxygen, hospital beds, blood, medicines and other essentials while strengthening its public-service identity.

Arsh Rafik Visaal Updated: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 09:40 PM IST
How Indorigram Turned Friendship And Social Media Into A 232K-Strong Community
How Indorigram Turned Friendship And Social Media Into A 232K-Strong Community | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What started as a simple idea among friends has today become one of Indore's most trusted digital communities. In 2017, Mayank Bhawsar created Indorigram with a vision of using Instagram not for entertainment alone, but as a platform dedicated to public service.

Soon, his friends, Keshav Kothari, Rahul Yadav, Rahul Bhosale, Neha Khatri, Aniruddh Bodiya, and Vinamra Jain, joined the mission, contributing their time, ideas, and efforts to expand the page's reach.

The defining moment came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the team worked relentlessly to help those in distress.

Through round-the-clock SOS posts, they connected patients and families with blood donors, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, medicines, plasma, and other essential resources.

Their timely updates and community network helped thousands across Indore during one of the city's toughest phases.

The goodwill earned during the pandemic propelled Indorigram into a powerful digital movement, which today boasts over 232,000 followers.

Mayank's dedication has since been recognised at several prestigious platforms, including a felicitation by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the State-Level Balram Krishi Mahotsav.

He was also honoured with the Big Impact Award 2025 by 92.7 Big FM, presented by Miss India International 2021 Zoya Afroz.

Indorigram proves that when friends unite with a shared purpose, social media can become a powerful force for positive change.

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