Tulsi Saplings Spread Message Of Harmony During Milad-un-Nabi Procession In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession taken out in the city, members of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch distributed Tulsi saplings to participants as a gesture of mutual brotherhood.

Farooq Khan, Manch's national treasurer and state convener, informed that Tulsi plant is more than just a plant, a priceless gift from nature.

He said that Tulsi holds special significance in Indian tradition, revered as a symbol of purity, health, and positivity. Beyond adding greenery to the home and courtyard, the Tulsi plant fosters a sense of connection between people and nature.

During the procession, Tulsi saplings were presented to maulanas, imams, religious leaders, social activists, police officials, journalists, and other prominent citizens.

This initiative conveyed messages of social harmony, environmental conservation, and responsibility towards nature. Attendees praised this positive initiative and pledged to promote love, brotherhood, and unity within society.

Key figures present included the Manch's national treasurer and state convener Farooq Khan, divisional convener Sheikh Shahzad, city convener Ajju Pathan, Ansar Ahmed, Rafiq Khan, Faizan Khan, Anwar Khan, Imran Ahmed, Javed Bhai, Asif Shah, and Firoz Khan and a large number of other office-bearers and volunteers.