'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala By Ummeed Child Development Centre Concludes With Much Fanfare

‘Greens for Hope’ Golf Gala, a charity event in aid of children with developmental disabilities, was held with much fanfare at the Willingdon Sports Club on Friday with a plethora of activities.

The event was organised by Ummeed Child Development Center, a 23-year-old not-for-profit that has pioneered programmes for children with developmental disabilities.

The highlight of the event was a special golf tournament which was played in a two-man scramble format which brought together a selection of patrons, partners and supporters of Ummeed.

The event was marked by a round of golf that was curated to excite the Mumbai golf community followed by a prize distribution ceremony, gala dinner and a special gig by True Blue, India’s celebrated band.

The art exhibition by young, neurodivergent artists showcased works that evoke a flutter in the soul.

All the proceeds of the golf event went towards the cause of creating awareness and giving a boost to Ummeed’s life-changing campaigns.

For over two decades, the not-for-profit has empowered children with developmental disabilities and their families, touching over 4.3 lakh lives through therapy, advocacy, training and research.

“I’m a volunteer for Ummeed. I organise their 55-km walk in Goa every year in January. It’s been 15 years now. This event we are doing today is a spin off of that event. Golf is a natural extension of the walk because you have to walk. We are hopeful that if this becomes a success then it will go on for perpetuity. With Ummeed walk into its 15th year, we will get many of our walkers to take part in the event. They will attend the dinner event.,’’ Kaushik Parasnis, senior Ummeed volunteer said.

“Many of the golfers will take part in the walking event. So the main focus is awareness building. As you can see we also have this art exhibition which will be there. The artists are all neuro diverse young people.”

Parasnis elaborated that the exhibition was a platform for these artists to showcase their talent.

“All the proceeds from that go to the artists. Ummeed does not take anything from there. There is no registration fee. Ummeed is not involved in that kind of a charity drive. We tell the golfers, you come and see yourself and learn about us and see how you can participate. If you feel we are doing good. Then participate and be one of us in the long run.”