 GD Birla Memorial Masters Badminton Tournament: Namita Mehta Defeats Ajita Ravindran Vijayakar To Clinch Women's Singles 45 Title
Top seed Manoj Nachanekar and second seed Premal Mankar stayed on course to go the distance, scoring one sided victories in the Round of 16 singles encounters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Namita Mehta, representing MCA, BKC, turned the tables on top seed Ajita Ravindran Vijayakar of New Badminton Association, winning the women’s singles 45 title with a straight forward 21-14, 21-11 victory when action resumed on Thursday in the G D Birla Memorial Masters Badminton Tournament, organized by Badminton 45, managed by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.

Top seed Manoj Nachanekar and second seed Premal Mankar stayed on course to go the distance, scoring one sided victories in the Round of 16 singles encounters. While Nachanekar got the better of Aatish Annapurne 30-14, Mankar defeated Sanket More 30-13.

