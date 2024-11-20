FPJ Exclusive: Indian Hockey Star Manpreet Singh Says It's A Dream To Win Back-To-Back Olympic Medals

ADIMAZES PVT LTD

Indian hockey is on the upswing in general and men's hockey in particular and former India skipper and star halfback Manpreet Singh feels he got lucky with the back-to-back double Olympic medals in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

"What can I say. Initially, when we won the medal in Tokyo, it was unbelievable since we had won the medal after so many years. As an athlete, it's a dream for everyone to win an Olympic medal. I'm very lucky that I was able to win two back to back Olympic medals. Hockey has a rich history in our country and we are happy that we have been able to revive that in the country. Whenever we go somewhere outside and when people tell us that you have revived hockey it is a great feeling for us."

Manpreet also stated that clinching the Asian Champions Trophy title this year after winning yet another Olympic medal has been a result of a sea change in terms of confidence.

"The mindset change comes down to the jump in the confidence. Now, we feel that we can beat any team any time. And with regard to Asian Champions Trophy (ACT), we get this mindset that since we are doing well at the world level you get this confidence that you can do even better at the ACT. So when we go to ACT, our mindset is to approach the games just the way when we play against European teams. There is also belief and confidence that we can beat any team and we play with that confidence. Plus, we play with a lot of team unity. There is no space for individuals to play for themselves."

Manpreet spoke a bit about his approach to the game and maintaining fitness levels.

"I always approach every game with the thought that we have to keep improving and doing well. I analyse my game and seek to make changes accordingly when I want to lift my game. Since I'm also growing older, I look to improve my fitness from time to time as in modern day hockey today, fitness is very important. So I always try to ensure that I am able to maintain that level and keep my fitness on track,'' he added.

On how he derives mental strength to cope up with the pressure of games, Manpreet attributes his meditation sessions.

"I do meditation in the morning and evening for mental strength. I try to keep myself positive no matter what."

The Indian hockey star spoke about how it is crucial as a professional hockey player to maintain fitness levels.

"Even in the off season, when we go home we are given a fitness schedule and a diet schedule and chart which we had to adhere to maintain our fitness. This is something we have to do when you represent the country at the highest level."

Manpreet was by and large positive about the future of Indian hockey leading upto the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I feel positive. Young players are performing well at the ACT and they have gone on Europe tour and are performing well there too. Next year we have Asia Cup and Pro League and it is very important for us. We also have to focus on World Cup Qualification, then Asian Games and WC."

On a lighter note, Manpreet spoke about his daughter's fangirl moment with Manu Bhaker.

"My daughter was earlier a fan of PV Sindhu (laughs)..but after she personally met Manu Bhaker in Paris and seeing the way she was greeted and acknowledged by people around made her become Bhaker's fan. I hope my daughter takes up atleast one sport and competes, that's something I wish for as a father.'