Former Chairman of CBDT PC Mody appointed as new Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha

Pramod Chandra Mody, the 1982-batch retired IRS officer and former chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been appointed as the new Secretary General (SG) of Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu signed the order of appointment to this effect, sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

Chandra comes in place of PPK Ramacharyulu, who was appointed SG on September 1, this year. No reason has been given for his replacement, the sources said.

Mody is the first ever IRS officer to be appointed as Rajya Sabha SG. Ramacharyulu, who has worked in the RS secretariat for 39 years, goes down in history for having the shortest stint as SG. He has now been appointed as an advisor in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, they added.

Mody has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Rajya Sabha just weeks before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is expected to start from November 29.

Responding to the news of Ramacharyulu being replaced within three months, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter: "Not surprised at all Dr. P.P.K. Ramacharyulu is a thorough professional, non-partisan and perfectly qualified for the post -- three deadly sins in the Modi regime."

With Inputs from PTI

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:38 AM IST