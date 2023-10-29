Five-A-Side Rink Football: St Paul And St Blaise In WCG Football Final

St. Paul’s ‘A’ (Dadar) and St. Blaise ‘A’ (Amboli) stormed into the Men’s Open finals of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organized 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the gymkhana’s tennis courts.

In the first semifinal encounter, St. Paul’s got the better of Mount Carmel’s (Bandra) by a tense and exciting 6-3 margin. St. Paul’s who were better organized managed to score through Lance Fernandes and Mervin Stephen both scoring a brace of goals and one each from Malcolm Blackely and Ayush Shetty. Mount Carmel’s fought well but could only manage to score three goals through Nathan Rozario, Akshay Saptoji and Brendon Picardo and finished on the losing side.

In the second semifinal, St Blaise struck good form and blanked St. Joseph’s ‘B’ (Juhu) by a comfortable 3-0 margin. The hero of St. Blaise victory was striker Egan Fernandes who hit the target twice and one from Jayesh Sutar to seal the win and a place in the final against the Dadar team.

Results – Men’s Open (semifinals): St. Paul’s (Dadar) 6 (Lance Fernandes 2, Mervin Stephen 2, Malcolm Blackely, Ayush Shetty) beat Mount Carmel’s (Bandra) 3 (Nathan Rozario, Akshay Saptoji, Brendon Picardo).

St. Blaise ‘A’ (Amboli) 3 (Egan Fernandes 2, Jayesh Sutar) beat St. Joseph’s ‘B’ (Juhu) 0.