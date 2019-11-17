Fadnavis, Pawar and others pay tribute to Sena supremo Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary

Popularly known as Bal Thackeray, the supremo of Shiv Sena, the pro-Hindu policy political outfit that was founded in Maharashtra, first started as a cartoonist with the Free Press Journal. Along with FPJ, his cartoons were published far and wide by international publications such as The New York Times and Japanese daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

17th December 2019 marks the seventh death anniversary of the Shiv Sena founder and the most respected pro-Hindu politician till date, Balasaheb Keshav Thackeray. He was known for his rigid and often hateful Hindutva ideology. He inspired thousands of people across Maharashtra and beyond to stand up for the state of Maharashtra.

Today, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Thackeray's rival on political field and friend personally, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and many other politicians, Balasaheb's friends, enemies, acquaintances and family remember him, his worldview and his iron-clad ideals.