Bal Thackeray would have been happy: Raj

Pune: Welcoming the SC verdict, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said Shiv Sena fou­nder Bal Thackeray would have been very happy had he been alive. Raj, estr­anged nephew of the late Sena patria­rch, said the verdict was the out­come of the “sacrifice” made by the karsev­aks, who had participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of 1990s. “Balasaheb would have been very happy had he been alive today. I would like to thank the SC for deliver­ing this judgment on the basis of facts and emotions of the people. Ram mandir should be built as soon as possible and ‘Ramrajya’ (rule of Lord Ram) shall also be established,” he said.

‘If Gandhi murder case retried today, Godse would have been murderer and patriot’

Mumbai: If Mahatma Gandhi assassination case was retried by the SC today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse being a “murderer but also patriot”. This is how Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi reacted to the SC verdict on Ayodhya. “If the Gandhi Murder case was retried by the SC today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse is a Murderer but he is also a Desh Bhakt,” Gandhi tweeted from his account @TusharG.