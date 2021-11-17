Delhi air pollution: Educational institutes to remain closed, 100% WFH for govt employees till Nov 21, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of departments concerned with regard to the latest directions issued by the Commission of Air Quality Management to contain air pollution.

Following the meeting Rai informed the media that all the construction and demolition work in Delhi will be prohibited till 21st November, adding that there will be 100 per cent work from home for government employees till 21st November.

Rai further said that the schools, colleges, institutes, training centres and libraries will remain closed until further orders.

Besides, he also informed about the decision of restricting the entry of all vehicles in the capital city except for those dealing with essential services.

"We have also given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. Police department and transport will ensure this together," Rai said.

Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the air pollution issue, the CAQM late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi -- NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa -- will remain operational till November 30.

The commission directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 percent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit. Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

The Delhi government on Saturday had announced closure of physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions for a week from Monday. All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, were asked to work from home.

No construction and demolition activity was allowed in the capital till November 17, it had announced in a desperate effort to contain the spiralling air pollution levels.

