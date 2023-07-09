 Delhi: 2-Day Educators' Conference At Rashtrapati Bhavan From Monday
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsDelhi: 2-Day Educators' Conference At Rashtrapati Bhavan From Monday

Delhi: 2-Day Educators' Conference At Rashtrapati Bhavan From Monday

President Murmu will present the Visitor's Awards 2021 in the categories of 'Innovation', 'Research', and 'Technology Development', during the conference including 162 Central Institutions of Higher Learning.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu | File

Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a two-day Visitor's Conference 2023 on July 10 and 11. According to an official release, President Droupadi Murmu is the Visitor of 162 Central Institutions of Higher Learning. The Conference will begin with the inaugural address of the President on Monday (July 10). Murmu will present the Visitor's Awards 2021 in the categories of 'Innovation', 'Research', and 'Technology Development'.

Theme and Topics for Discussions

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also address the conference. On July 11, the conference will deliberate on the theme - Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world.

Five different groups will brainstorm on sub-themes such as contributions to the realization of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020; Internationalization efforts and G-20; Research contributions and recognitions; Diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness; Plans and action items for Amrit Kaal. In the concluding session, the outcome of deliberations will be presented before the President. President Droupadi Murmu will address the concluding session.

Read Also
As President Murmu Turns 65, Rashtrapati Bhavan's Resources To Soon Be Open To The Public
article-image

Visitors Awards 2021

President Murmu will present the Visitor's Awards 2021 in the categories of 'Innovation', 'Research', and 'Technology Development'.

The Visitor's Award for 'Innovation' will be conferred on Prof Venktesh Singh from the School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of South Bihar for developing indigenous Charge Pick-up Panels for Resistive Plate Chamber Detector using Silicon Fiber Sheet.

The Visitor's Award for 'Research in Physical Sciences' will be presented to Prof. Surajit Dhara from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad for his work in soft matter and liquid crystals.

Read Also
Gadchiroli: President Murmu Emphasizes Education's Vital Role In Empowering Tribals And Backward...
article-image

Prof Mohammed Latif Khan from Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar will receive the Visitor's Award for 'Research in Biological Sciences' for his contributions to understanding forest biodiversity, regeneration of RET (Rare, Endangered and Threatened) plant species and threat status assessments of forests in the Eastern Himalayas and Central India.

The Visitor's Award for 'Technology Development' will be conferred on Prof. KC James Raju from the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad for his contributions to frequency tunable microwave devices using ferroelectric thin films.

The President will also present the 6th Visitor's Award, 2020 for Research (Physical Sciences) to Prof Anunay Samanta, School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad for his research contributions to the spectroscopy and dynamics of short-lived chemical species formed on photo-excitation of molecular systems and materials.

Read Also
A 3-Fold Rise In Delhi Govt School Students Clearing Competitive Exams In Last 2 Years: Kejriwal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Chirag Paswan Meets MoS Nithyanand Rai Amid Talks Of Him Joining NDA, Says LJP Has Authorised Him To...

Chirag Paswan Meets MoS Nithyanand Rai Amid Talks Of Him Joining NDA, Says LJP Has Authorised Him To...

Delhi Rains: CM Arvind Kejriwal Instructs Officers To 'Cancel Sunday Holiday And Get On Ground'

Delhi Rains: CM Arvind Kejriwal Instructs Officers To 'Cancel Sunday Holiday And Get On Ground'

WATCH: Amarnath Yatra Resumes After 3-Day-Break Due To Weather Conditions

WATCH: Amarnath Yatra Resumes After 3-Day-Break Due To Weather Conditions

Vande Bharat Express Comes In New Colours; Railways Minister Says, 'Inspired From Indian Flag'

Vande Bharat Express Comes In New Colours; Railways Minister Says, 'Inspired From Indian Flag'

WATCH: Khalistan Supporters Protest Outside Indian Consulate In Canada's Toronto, Desecrate...

WATCH: Khalistan Supporters Protest Outside Indian Consulate In Canada's Toronto, Desecrate...