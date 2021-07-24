CISCE results: 99.98% students pass ICSE class 10, 99.93% ISC class 12

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared ICSE, ISC Result 2021. The result for both Class 10 and Class 12 was announced at 3 pm. Students who have registered for ICSE and ISC exam can check the result on the official site of CISCE on www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org



According to the council, girls outshined boys by 0.2 percent margin in ISC class 12 results.

The exam board announced that no merit list will be announced this year for classes 10 and 12 in the view of exceptional circumstances owning to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 per cent. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 per cent while that of boys is 99.66 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

He informed that unlike previous years option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

The last date for dispute resolution of candidates has been set at August 1, 2021. Any requests thereof will not be entertained, said the Council. However, the dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors. The improvement exams will be conducted if the situation is conducive.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had canceled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The result has been prepared on the basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

(With inputs from PTI)