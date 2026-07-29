Chaturmas Mahotsav Begins At Kesari Vatika Under Acharya Nityasen Surishwarji In Indore

Chaturmas Mahotsav Begins At Kesari Vatika Under Acharya Nityasen Surishwarji | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Chaturmas Sthapana Mahotsav of Shri Saubhagya Bahutopachchhiy Tristutik Jain Shwetambar Shrimand Sangh commenced recently at Kesari Vatika, Talawali Chanda, marking the beginning of Chaturmas on Ashadh Shukla Chaturdashi, Samvat 2083.

The four-month religious observance is being held under the guidance of Jainacharya Hradaysamrat Dharm Diwakar Pujya Acharya Shri Nityasen Surishwarji Maharaj.

According to the organising committee, a series of religious programmes, including daily dharmsabhas, pravachans and idol consecration ceremonies, will be conducted throughout the Chaturmas period.

Every morning from 9.15 am to 10.15 am, devotees can attend religious discourses at a specially erected pandal at Kesari Vatika.

The programme will also include the installation of Lord Parshwanath's idol in the temporary temple and the consecration of the idols of Gurudev Vijay Rajendrasurishwarji Maharaj and Pujya Samrat Jayantsen Surishwarji Maharaj.

Organisers Pramod Kumar Vaya and Vinod Kumar Sanghvi said devotees will have the opportunity to participate in various religious rituals and offerings during Chaturmas.

Daily Poushadh will be held at 6 am, while Pratikraman for men will take place every evening at Kesari Vatika.

The women's Pratikraman will be organised at Adinath Mangalik Bhavan, Ramchandra Nagar, ensuring active participation by devotees throughout the sacred Chaturmas period.