CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Reigning Champion Pankaj Advani, Ishpreet Singh Chadha Enter Second Round

Adi

Fourteen-year-old schoolgirl Ira Jadhav smashed an unbeaten 86 runs and along with her opening partner Sadhvi Sanjay’s unbeaten 52 runs and powered Glorious Cricket Club to an authoritative 10-wicket victory against Borivali Cricket Club in a second round ‘B’ Division match of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized MCA Women’s League 2024 and played at the Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Batting first, Borivali CC were dismissed for 144 runs, which included 24 penalty runs, in 39 overs. Priyanka Rathod 37 runs, Asmita Avelagaonkar 22 runs and Gargee Warang 20 runs lifted the innings, while Karuna Sakpal picked up 3 for 31 runs. Later, the Glorious CC opening batswomen batted confidently and scored runs freely.

Young Ira showed great character and maturity and played some exquisite shots during her 38-ball knock which was laced with 15 well-timed shots to boundary, while Sadhvi’s 42-ball innings contained nine hit to the fence and helped their team cross the line without losing a wicket for their second successive win. Sadhvi had scored a century (100 runs) in Glorious CC first round win against Dahisar CC.

Read Also CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Hasan Badami And Amee Kamani Sparkle Winning First Round Matches

Meanwhile, Fort Youngsters scored a resounding 103-run win against Victory Cricket Club in a second round ‘A’ Division match at the Sainath SC ground, Virar.

Electing to bat, Fort Youngsters for the loss of six wickets from 35 overs piled up a massive 281 runs, including 75 penalty runs. Opener Riya Chaudhary scored 82 runs (94-balls, 6x4s), while Zeel D’Mello 24 runs and Jagravi Pawar 21 runs added valuable runs to the total. Victory CC’s Niyati Jagtap took 2 for 26. In response Victory CC were restricted to 178 for 8 wickets in 37 overs. Mahek Poker and Mansi Tiwari scored 51 and 36 runs while Fort Youngsters’ off-spinner Jagravi Pawar bagged 4 wickets for 25.

Brief scores: Sportsfield CC 63 all out, 28.4 overs (Kashish Nirmal 4/7, Nirmiti Rane 3/14, Pranali Kadam 2/11) lost Bharat CC 67 for 3, 14.3 overs (Ketki Dhure 24*, Amruta Parab 20; Pradnya Bhagat 3/40).

Borivali CC 144 all out, 39 overs (Priyanka Rathod 37, Asmita Avelagaonkar 22, Gargee Warang 20; Karuna Sakpal 3/31) lost Glorious CC 146 for no loss, 13 overs (Ira Jadhav 86 (38-balls, 15x4s), Sadhvi Sanjay 52 (42-balls, 9x4s).

Fort Youngsters 281 for 6, 35 overs (Riya Chaudhary 82* (94-balls, 6x4s), Zeel D’Mello 24, Jagravi Pawar 21; Niyati Jagtap 2/26) beat Victory CC 178 for 8, 37 overs (Mahek Poker 51, Mansi Tiwari 36; Jagravi Pawar 4/25).

Payyade SC 127 all out, 32.1 overs (Harley Gala 44, Ayushi Singh 24; Samruddhi Rawool 3/28, Lakisha Labdhe 2/17, Drushti Rane 2/19) lost Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 130 for 7 wickets, 34.1 overs (Manali Dakshini 60, Nidhi Dawda 26; Hurley Gala 3/25).

Rajawadi CC 205 all out, 37.1 overs (Nniya Ambre 46, Vrushali Bhagat 44, Aachal Valanju 23, Tushi Shah 20; Snehalata Dangada 2/27, Vaishnavi Gharat 2/31) beat Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 165 all out, 40 overs (Ragini Dubla 42, Snehalata Dangada 28, Vaishnavi Gharat 21; Tanisha Dhanawade 4/20, Komal Parab 3/27).

Regal CC 172 all out, 39.5 overs (Sushma Patil 65, Vedika Gawade 30; Priyanka Golipkar 2/28) lost Dahisar CC 173 for 8, 32.5 overs (Radhika Thakkar 37, Soumya Singh 36, Vedika Joshi 26, Sneha Raorane 20; Vedika Gawade 3/20, Komal Jadhav 3/28, Niteel Negi 2/26).