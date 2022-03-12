e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Topnews

Updated on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

CBSE: Class 10 term-1 result declared, know details here

PTI
CBSE Term 1 results out |

CBSE Term 1 results out |

Advertisement

According to an official, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent the results of the Term 1 exams for Class 10 to the schools.

The CBSE stated last year that the board examinations for 2022 will be held in two terms. Last year, key subject exams for Term 1 were held between November 30 and December 11.

"The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools," the official said.



The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.

ALSO READ

CBSE Term-2 date sheet released, check details here CBSE Term-2 date sheet released, check details here
Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:47 AM IST