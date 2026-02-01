 Budget 2026: The White Maruti Ciaz That Defines Nirmala Sitharaman’s Simplicity
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBudget 2026: The White Maruti Ciaz That Defines Nirmala Sitharaman’s Simplicity

Budget 2026: The White Maruti Ciaz That Defines Nirmala Sitharaman’s Simplicity

In an era where political convoys are often dominated by armoured SUVs and high-end German engineering, Sitharaman’s choice of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz stands out as a masterclass in symbolism

Simantik DowerahUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman boards her official Maruti Suzuli Ciaz sedan |

In the power-hungry corridors of New Delhi, where status is often measured by the length of a wheelbase or the prestige of a German emblem, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continues to rewrite the rules of political style.

True to her the middle-class simplicity she was born into and despite controlling the world’s fastest-growing economy, Sitharaman travels in a humble sedan.

When a frenzy of media cameras waited eagerly for her and the most important document in India she was carrying—the Union Budget 2026—she did not emerge from a fancy German car like a bulletproof Mercedes or a sprawling Audi but in a modest, white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The 'budget car'

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget 2026: Defence Budget Gets 15% Boost With ₹7.8 Lakh Crore Allocation; Capital Outlay For Modernisation Rises To ₹2.19 Lakh Crore
Union Budget 2026: Defence Budget Gets 15% Boost With ₹7.8 Lakh Crore Allocation; Capital Outlay For Modernisation Rises To ₹2.19 Lakh Crore
'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO
'Typical Pakistan': Comical Fielding Hands Vaibhav Suryavanshi Double Reprieve In IND Vs PAK ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Clash | VIDEO
Kamaal R. Khan Breaks Silence After Being Spotted In Mumbai Following Bail In Oshiwara Firing Case: 'Mere Paas 22 Saal Se Gun License Hai...'
Kamaal R. Khan Breaks Silence After Being Spotted In Mumbai Following Bail In Oshiwara Firing Case: 'Mere Paas 22 Saal Se Gun License Hai...'
‘Baseless, Lacks Truth’: Praful Patel Denies Claims Of Being Appointed NCP National President After Ajit Pawar’s Death
‘Baseless, Lacks Truth’: Praful Patel Denies Claims Of Being Appointed NCP National President After Ajit Pawar’s Death

As the door opened, the finance minister stepped out, clutching the digital tablet—the modern "Bahi-Khata." To the uninitiated, the car was just a sedan. To those who follow Indian politics, the white Ciaz has become a symbol.

While her peers might opt for luxury SUVs, the finance minister has consistently used this mid-range sedan for years.

In a country where the "common man" is the ultimate voter, her choice of a Maruti—India’s quintessential family brand—speaks louder than any speech.

A middle-class balance sheet

The story of the "budget car" isn't just about government protocol, it’s a reflection of her personal philosophy.

According to her official asset declarations, despite her high office, Nirmala Sitharaman does not own a personal car. Her only personal vehicle is a vintage Bajaj Chetak scooter, valued at roughly Rs28,000, a relic of a time when owning a "Chetak" was the ultimate Indian dream.

Like millions of Indians, she still carries a home loan on her residence, proving that her financial "balance sheet" looks remarkably similar to the people she serves.

Legacy of the sedan

The white Ciaz serves as a reminder that while the numbers she speaks of are in the crores and trillions, the woman behind them still values the quiet dignity of a simple white sedan and the heritage of an old scooter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026: What Gets Costlier, What Gets Cheaper? Here's Complete List
Union Budget 2026: What Gets Costlier, What Gets Cheaper? Here's Complete List
Budget 2026–27: FM Sitharaman Speaks For 1 Hour 25 Minutes; Longest And Shortest Budget Speeches
Budget 2026–27: FM Sitharaman Speaks For 1 Hour 25 Minutes; Longest And Shortest Budget Speeches
Budget 2026: 10 Key Takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Fiscal Address
Budget 2026: 10 Key Takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman’s 9th Fiscal Address
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...
‘Baseless, Lacks Truth’: Praful Patel Denies Claims Of Being Appointed NCP National President...
‘Baseless, Lacks Truth’: Praful Patel Denies Claims Of Being Appointed NCP National President...