Budget 2026: The White Maruti Ciaz That Defines Nirmala Sitharaman’s Simplicity

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman boards her official Maruti Suzuli Ciaz sedan |

In the power-hungry corridors of New Delhi, where status is often measured by the length of a wheelbase or the prestige of a German emblem, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continues to rewrite the rules of political style.

True to her the middle-class simplicity she was born into and despite controlling the world’s fastest-growing economy, Sitharaman travels in a humble sedan.

When a frenzy of media cameras waited eagerly for her and the most important document in India she was carrying—the Union Budget 2026—she did not emerge from a fancy German car like a bulletproof Mercedes or a sprawling Audi but in a modest, white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

The 'budget car'

As the door opened, the finance minister stepped out, clutching the digital tablet—the modern "Bahi-Khata." To the uninitiated, the car was just a sedan. To those who follow Indian politics, the white Ciaz has become a symbol.

While her peers might opt for luxury SUVs, the finance minister has consistently used this mid-range sedan for years.

In a country where the "common man" is the ultimate voter, her choice of a Maruti—India’s quintessential family brand—speaks louder than any speech.

A middle-class balance sheet

The story of the "budget car" isn't just about government protocol, it’s a reflection of her personal philosophy.

According to her official asset declarations, despite her high office, Nirmala Sitharaman does not own a personal car. Her only personal vehicle is a vintage Bajaj Chetak scooter, valued at roughly Rs28,000, a relic of a time when owning a "Chetak" was the ultimate Indian dream.

Like millions of Indians, she still carries a home loan on her residence, proving that her financial "balance sheet" looks remarkably similar to the people she serves.

Legacy of the sedan

The white Ciaz serves as a reminder that while the numbers she speaks of are in the crores and trillions, the woman behind them still values the quiet dignity of a simple white sedan and the heritage of an old scooter.