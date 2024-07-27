 Bubbly Boy Fancied For Prestigious J E Hughes Trophy
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBubbly Boy Fancied For Prestigious J E Hughes Trophy

Bubbly Boy Fancied For Prestigious J E Hughes Trophy

Bubbly Boy, who hails from the renowned stable of trainer Mallesh Narredu, has already demonstrated his exceptional form by clinching wins in both the Bay Of Angels Million and The J P Vazifdar Cup in Mumbai.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
article-image

Top-weighted Bubbly Boy is poised to secure his third consecutive victory as he heads to the starting gates for the prestigious J E Hughes Trophy, the highlight of the second day of the Pune racing meet, scheduled to take place at the Pune Race Course this coming Sunday.

Bubbly Boy, who hails from the renowned stable of trainer Mallesh Narredu, has already demonstrated his exceptional form by clinching wins in both the Bay Of Angels Million and The J P Vazifdar Cup in Mumbai. The gelding appears to be in excellent condition and is expected to deliver another stellar performance.

With Yash Narredu in the saddle, Bubbly Boy will face competition from several strong contenders, including El Greco, trained by Pesi Shroff, and Ataash. This six-furlong race promises to be an exciting contest, showcasing top-tier talent and strategic racing.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Finally Takes Possession Of 120 Acres Of Mahalakshmi Race Course Land, Ending...
article-image

First race: 1.30pm

Selections

1. The Beyond Expectation Plate (1000m): 1. Prince Igor (4), 2. Talking Point (5), 3. Mojo (3)

2. The Orange Flame Plate (1800m): 1. Galloping Glory (3), 2. Golden Thunder (1), 3. Golden Legend (2)

3. The Ismail Khan Plate (1400m): 1. She's A Teaser (7), 2. Sorrento Secret (9), 3. Tyrone Black (3)

4. The Winfair247 Rising Stars Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Sparky (7), 2. Flashman (2), 3. Timeless Vision (8)

5. The J E Hughes Trophy (1200m): 1. Bubbly Boy (1), 2. El Greco (7), 3. Ataash (11)

6. The Winfair247 Rising Stars Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Cache (1), 2. Maratha Admiral (3), 3. Star Impact (7)

7. The Janardhan Trophy (1400m): 1. Fontana (6), 2. Field Of Dreams (8), 3. Esperanza (4)

8. The Atomic Prince Plate (1200m): 1. Champagne Smile (9), 2. Galloping Ahead, 3. Attained (7)

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

First treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7

Read Also
Indian Racing Festival 2024: All You Kneed To Know About The Events & Roadshows Organised By RPPL
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: 1 Feared Dead, 2 Students Trapped As Basement Of Rau's IAS Coaching Centre Flooded In...

Delhi: 1 Feared Dead, 2 Students Trapped As Basement Of Rau's IAS Coaching Centre Flooded In...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Chirag Shetty And Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Overcome French Pair In...

India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Chirag Shetty And Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Overcome French Pair In...

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Sends Shoe Stitching Machine To Cobbler He Promised In Sultanpur

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Sends Shoe Stitching Machine To Cobbler He Promised In Sultanpur

Delhi: Tomatoes To Be Sold At Subsidised Rate Of ₹60 From July 29

Delhi: Tomatoes To Be Sold At Subsidised Rate Of ₹60 From July 29

Gurugram: 2 Lifeguards Arrested After 5-Yr-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces

Gurugram: 2 Lifeguards Arrested After 5-Yr-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces