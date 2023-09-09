Bombay Gymkhana’s Trio Make It Big

Ayaz Billawala (extreme right), Naheed Divecha (centre) and Shailesh Daga |

Naheed Divecha, Shailesh Daga and Ayaz Billawala from Bombay Gymkhana will don the Indian colours as they venture into the World Senior Badminton Championship to be held in Seoul from September 11.

The trio took the flight late on Friday night to participate in the event.

Although it is the third time Naheed (50+age group) will be making her appearance in this mega event.

For Shailesh Daga and Ayaz Billawala, it will be their debut in a global championship and a rollercoaster of emotions will run through them. It will be a momentous occasion for these athletes, and the feelings experienced during this time will be a testament to the dedication, sacrifice, and passion that go into reaching the pinnacle of their sport. This duo will take part in the 50+ age group category.

Bilawala and Daga are the national champions in men’s +50 doubles.

Regardless of the result, it will be a valuable learning experience. They will gain insights into their strengths and weaknesses.

“It is a great experience to meet world renowned players from across the globe,” said Naheed, who is also the vice president of Bombay Gymkhana.

“I made my debut in the year 2013 in Turkey, but could not make headway in the championship, and in the next one in Poland I reached quarters in the mixed doubles with Ashutosh Pednekar who is an eye specialist .

Unfortunately he is not available this year due to his knee injury,” said Naheed who is also a racketlon player.

Practicing in the gymkhana with husband Rushad and son in Karate, every weekend, Naheed is also a racketlon player. “I have taken a liking to this sport and it is a test both mentally and physically as this event consists of four events. It starts with table tennis, followed by badminton, squash and tennis in that order.

Athletes take immense pride in wearing their country's colours and competing under their national flag. It's a moment of immense national pride and for all Indians taking part it will be no different.

In all there are five from Greater Mumbai and three from Bombay Gymkhana.



