BJP, Shiv Sena play waiting game

Mumbai: The stalemate over who will form the government in Maharashtra persists with both the BJP and the Shiv Sena making conflicting claims and asserting proprietary rights to the post of chief minister.

Nonetheless, there will be some momentum on Thursday with a BJP delegation meeting the Governor. However, it remains to be seen whether the BJP will merely explain its ‘position’ to the Governor or formally stake claim to form the government.

Staking claim is easier said than done, with the numbers stacked against the BJP; the party possibly cannot survive the House test, which will be ordered at the earliest, unless there is a dramatic development which gives it the advantage.

The Shiv Sena, too, needs a reality check and has called an emergency meeting of legislators on Thursday to discuss the future strategy. The party has to make up its mind whether it is worthwhile breaking away from its Hindutva mate to form a government with NCP support.

A part of the problem is that there is still a big question mark over the Congress High Command’s stand.

What added to the confusion on Wednesday were the conflicting claims. "We can form the government as we have the magic figure now,’’ asserted a BJP leader who is also a member of its core committee.