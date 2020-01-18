Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi unnecessary: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a PIL seeking the nation’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, for Mahatma Gandhi, saying it was unnecessary since the people already held him in high esteem as the father of the nation and as such, he was beyond any formal recognition.

A bench of Chief Justice Sharad A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant directed petitioner Anil Dutta Sharma to approach the Centre in this regard. Sharma, in his PIL, had sought a direction to the government to give "official decoration" to Mahatma Gandhi, to honour him for the contribution to the nation.