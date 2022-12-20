Bengaluru: Teacher kills boy, attacks mother and her colleague

e-Paper Get App
A 10-year-old student died when his teacher beat him with a shovel and pushed him off the first-floor balcony of the government-run school at Hagli village in Naragund taluk of Karnataka’s Gadag on Monday.

According to reports, Mutha­ppa Yallappa, a contract teacher at Adarsh Primary School, turned violent and thrashed Bharat, a Class IV boy, before throwing him from the first floor. “The reason is unclear... prima facie it looks like some family issues among them,” SP Shivprakash Devaraju said.

Muthappa also thrashed Bharat’s mother, Gita Barker, also a teacher at the school. She is receiving treatment at a hospital. Another teacher, Shivanand Patil sustained minor injuries.

Muthappa reportedly fled the spot and is absconding while efforts are on to arrest him.

