Balakot air strike hero Abhinandan Varthaman awarded with Vir Chakra

New Delhi: Indian Air Force ace pilot Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind in an investiture ceremony on Monday. He was recently promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

Delhi: Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman being accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind, for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019. pic.twitter.com/CsDC0cYqds — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Abhinandan shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27 a day after the Balakot airstrike. In the process, he flew over Pakistan occupied Kashmir and his MiG-21 was hit and he had to eject over the territory controlled by the enemy.

He was then taken into custody by the Pakistan Army. The Pakistan Army was forced to release him due to the extensive pressure exerted by the Indian side along with international intervention into the matter.

Abhinandan was part of the Srinagar-based 51 squadron and had flown to thwart an aerial attack launched by the Pakistanis on February 27, 2019. India had launched an aerial strike on Pakistan's terrorist facility in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 26.



Sapper Prakash Jadhav honoured with the Kirti Chakra posthumously

Besides Varthaman, Sapper Prakash Jadhav was posthumously presented with the Kirti Chakra award, the second-highest peacetime gallantry honour for neutralising terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

His wife and mother received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delhi: Sapper Prakash Jadhav from Corps of Engineers accorded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for neutralising terrorists in an operation in J&K.



His wife and mother receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/zeebN5ZL4h — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was honoured with Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for playing a major role in an operation which led to neutralising five terrorists.

His wife Lt Nitika Kaul and mother received the award from the President.

Delhi: Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal accorded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his role in an operation where five terrorists were eliminated and 200 kg explosive material was recovered.



His wife Lt Nitika Kaul and mother receive the award from the President. pic.twitter.com/e0PCVx0Bfh — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Naib Subedar Sombir was also be presented the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ category terrorist during an anti-terror operation in Jammu &Kashmir.

His wife and mother received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delhi: Naib Subedar Sombir accorded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ category terrorist during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir.



His wife and mother receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/uwBiIu1iUC — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Among other prominent names who received the awards on Monday included- Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd), Engineer in Chief Lt General Harpal Singh, Southern Navy commander Vice Admiral Anil Chawla. Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik was honoured with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).

With inputs from Agencies

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:49 AM IST