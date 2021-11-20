Watch Video: 'I'm trying to carry forward the pride Deepak gifted us: Army officer Jyoti Nainwal on martyred husband

178 cadets comprising 124 men, 29 women and 25 foreign nationals passed out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, earlier today.

Jyoti Nainwal, mother of 2 children and the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, who had died after being shot while serving the country in Indian Army operations in Jammu & Kashmir in 2018 was also commissioned in the Indian Army on Saturday. Naik Nainwal, who was hit twice in a 17 hour long operation at Kulgam had passed away 40 days later.

Watch what she had to say about her martyred husband here:

#WATCH | Newly commissioned Indian Army Officer Jyoti Nainwal, mother of 2 children is the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, who died after being shot while serving our nation in Indian Army operations in J&K in 2018.



(Source: PIB Tamil Nadu) pic.twitter.com/5hlrmGyAtV — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Lt Jyoti fulfilled her husband Naik Deepak’s dying wish as she got commissioned into the Indian Army after receiving constant motivation and being persistently encouraged by her husband’s parent unit (1 MAHAR). Brig Cheema (ex CO 1 MAHAR) mentored her throughout her course of preparation.

"I'd like to thank my husband's regiment. They stand with me at every step & treat me like a daughter. For brave women, I'd like to become a mother not for 'janm' (birth) but for 'karm' (deed), & whatever I live for, will be a gift to my children," Jyoti told news agency ANI

Advertisement

I'd like to thank my husband's regiment. They stand with me at every step & treat me like a daughter. For brave women, I'd like to become a mother not for 'janm' (birth) but for 'karm' (deed), & whatever I live for, will be a gift to my children: Jyoti Nainwal https://t.co/wtvefGcWDS pic.twitter.com/svtmLYIQKI — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

A fearless woman who did not hesitate to take on a road most would dread, Lt. Jyoti now stands as an epitome of the what a women can achieve with sheer determination and passion. Her extraordinary success will definitely serve as an inspiration to young girls and women of the country.

With Inputs from Agencies

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:58 PM IST