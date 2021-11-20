e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Accept farmers demand on MSP, movement won't end without it: Varun Gandhi to PM Indore adjudged India's cleanest city for 5th time in a row by Union government takingIndia reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

Watch Video: 'I'm trying to carry forward the pride Deepak gifted us: Army officer Jyoti Nainwal on martyred husband

Jyoti Nainwal, mother of 2 children and the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, who had died after being shot while serving the country in Indian Army operations in Jammu & Kashmir in 2018 was commissioned in the Indian Army today.
FPJ Web Desk
Jyoti Nainwal | ANI

Jyoti Nainwal | ANI

Advertisement

178 cadets comprising 124 men, 29 women and 25 foreign nationals passed out of the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, earlier today.

Jyoti Nainwal, mother of 2 children and the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal, who had died after being shot while serving the country in Indian Army operations in Jammu & Kashmir in 2018 was also commissioned in the Indian Army on Saturday. Naik Nainwal, who was hit twice in a 17 hour long operation at Kulgam had passed away 40 days later.

Watch what she had to say about her martyred husband here:

Lt Jyoti fulfilled her husband Naik Deepak’s dying wish as she got commissioned into the Indian Army after receiving constant motivation and being persistently encouraged by her husband’s parent unit (1 MAHAR). Brig Cheema (ex CO 1 MAHAR) mentored her throughout her course of preparation.

"I'd like to thank my husband's regiment. They stand with me at every step & treat me like a daughter. For brave women, I'd like to become a mother not for 'janm' (birth) but for 'karm' (deed), & whatever I live for, will be a gift to my children," Jyoti told news agency ANI

Advertisement

A fearless woman who did not hesitate to take on a road most would dread, Lt. Jyoti now stands as an epitome of the what a women can achieve with sheer determination and passion. Her extraordinary success will definitely serve as an inspiration to young girls and women of the country.

With Inputs from Agencies

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Ex-army man shot his parents with licensed gun in Rewa Madhya Pradesh: Ex-army man shot his parents with licensed gun in Rewa
Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:58 PM IST
Advertisement