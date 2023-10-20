AUS vs PAK, CWC 2023: David Warner's Return To Form In Blazing Fashion Augurs Well For Beleaguered Aussies

David Warner has been the mainstay of Australia's ODI batting set-up for over a decade now and his records speak for themselves.

The New South Welshman has a style of batting that dominates and pulverises opposition bowling attacks with ease.

Warner was a little off colour prior to coming into the World Cup and Australia needed him to come good to impose themselves on their rivals.

With his high-flying knock against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Warner has made a definitive statement to opponents that he is a threat to their bowlers.

The disdain with which Warner went about his business taking apart the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf showed the kind of mood and intent that he was in.

With 14 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 131.45, Warner was making a mincemeat of the Pakistani bowling attack and showing glimpses of his old self.

It's never easy bowling to a left-handed batter and when they get going it can get a lot harder for any bowler to stop them in their tracks.

That's the kind of scenario that Pakistan were facing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday and Warner along with Mitchell Marsh ensured they were having a tough time.

Australia have not turned up in this tournament so far and although they did beat Sri Lanka quite comfortably eventually, Warner's knock against Pakistan will be one where they will show their true colours.

The return of the old Warner with his bulldog let loose kind of playing style will be just the mojo that Australia would be looking for to get their World Cup campaign going.

With Mitchell Marsh at the other end, Warner has the perfect partner to get his team off to flying starts that can lay a strong foundation for the rest of the pack.