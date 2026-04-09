Anjad Nagar Parishad Officials, Contractors Under EOW Scanner For Water Scheme Scam In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the then chairperson, officials and contractors of Anjad Nagar Parishad in Barwani district for releasing full contract money without completing a tap water supply scheme, officials said on Thursday.

In 2016, a contract was awarded to establish tap water connections to 2,700 households in the city. The value of the contract was Rs12.8 crore, and it was awarded to Sorathia Velji Ratna & Co.

The company was required to complete the work in 18 months. According to the contract, if the work was not completed within the stipulated time, a 10% penalty would be levied on the company.

However, without obtaining a completion certificate or verifying the work, the officials paid Rs10.20 crore to the company, even though the work remains pending.

The FIR has been registered against two former chairpersons of the Parishad, Manjula Rakesh Patidar and Pushpa Parmar, and former chief municipal officers Surendra Singh Parmar, Amardas Sainani and Mayaram Solanki. Other officials named include the then engineer Dinesh Patel and accountant Hukumchand Malviya.

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Action has also been taken against the proprietor of the company, Paresh Sorathia, and another contractor, Minesh Makwana, for the payment of Rs10.20 crore to the firm.