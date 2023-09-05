AIFF Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship: Maharashtra Rally To Down Karnataka

Maharashtra made a positive winning start as they staged a gallant fight back to put it across Karnataka by a 3-1 margin in group match of the AIFF Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship for the Dr BC Roy Trophy 2023-24, played at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday.

Niall Goghavala scored twice and Parth Talkokul scored the third after Kris Joseph gave Karnataka an early lead.

The Maharashtra team taking time to settle down suffered an early setback as Karnataka seized the advantage when Kris Joseph hit the target in the sixth minute to put his team in front.

But, Maharashtra came roaring back and Naill scored the equalizer on the stroke of half-time as the teams went into the break on level terms.

Niall was again on target in the ninth minute of the second half to put Maharashtra in the lead before Parth scored the third in the 69th minute to extend their advantage which they maintained till the final whistle to come out trumps.

Maharashtra captain and goalkeeper Atharva Goankar was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’.

Result: Maharashtra: 3 (Naill Goghavala 45th min, 54th min, Parth Talkokul 69th min) beat Karnataka: 1 (Kris Joseph 6th min).