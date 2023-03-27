Actor Innocent's demise: Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan fondly remember Malayalam cinema's funny man

Malayalam cinema is in a deep state of shock. Within a year, the industry has lost two of its heavyweight actors in K.P.A.C Lalitha and now, Innocent. An incredibly amazing actor, Innocent could effortlessly slip into any given role. Even when he wasn't necessarily cracking a punch, his mere presence could draw the loudest chuckles in a cinema hall. As a young generation, several young Malayalam stars grew up watching his films and smiling alongwith him.

On Sunday evening, the actor left for heavenly abode, having battled a prolonged ailment with cancer and following hospitalisation owing to deteriorating health and subsequent COVID 19-related complications.

Following his demise, the Malayalam film industry confronted a rude shock.

Actress Manju Warrier took to Instagram to pen her gratitude towards the actor. Her post in Malayalam reads, "Thank you Cheta (Elder brother). For the countless laughs on-screen and in life as well. Rest in Peace" #RIP #actorinnocent

Actor/producer Prithviraj Sukumaran paid his condolences too. "End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend!"

Actor/producer Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional post. His post says, "We lost the brightest shining star in our constellation. You made us laugh till we cried. You made us cry till our insides hurt. You were an actor of the highest calibre. One of those timeless all time greats. Beyond that you were all things wonderful. You were all heart. You were family. To mine. To everyone who watched you on screen. To everyone you met. I’ve had the privilege of knowing you closely. Like my father's brother. Like an uncle to Surumy and me. You were my childhood. And I grew upto act along side you. And you regaled us with stories then and now. Always gathering people. Always lifting them up. My thoughts are all over the place. As is my writing. I love you dearly Innocent uncle. Rest in peace."

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan whose father and filmmaker Priyadarshan has worked the most with the late actor, shared fond memories on her story, "I don't think I've had a conversation with him where I didn't come laughing in tears. To someone who brought nothing but joy to my life...and to the lives of many...I find myself tearing up in sadness... I pray your soul rests in peace uncle. Thank you. For the laughs. And the many lessons. You will be missed. By me. By dad. And by pretty much everyone I know...

Aged 75, Innocent was a three-time recipient of the Kerala State Awards for his work in 'Vida Parayum Munpe' (1981), 'Ormakkayi'(1982) and 'Mazhavil Kavadi' and 'Jaathakam' (1989).

A former Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Chalakudy district, representing the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the actor served a complete term before losing out to United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Benny Behanan in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019.

He is survived by wife Alice, son Sonnet, daughter-in-law Reshmi and grandkids Innocent Jr. and Anna.