Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rated Chess Tournament: Vikramaditya Kulkarni Reigns Supreme

International Chess Master and former national chess challenger champion, Vikramaditya Kulkarni justified his top billing by making a clean sweep of 7/7 to win the Accurate Springs Classical FIDE rating chess championship, which concluded at Russian Center, Peddar Road on Thursday.

The top seed IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni was awarded the glittering Accurate trophy & was richer by ₹ 30,000/-

In the final round Kulkarni playing black, replied with the Modern Defense of the young talent, Ram Vishal Parab. The challenger youngster made a valiant attack on the Black King side sacrificing his knight on the 21st move. Kulkarni wriggled out of that and mounted his own masterly counter-attack to score the full point on move 39.



The three-way fight of the overnight joint leaders fizzled out quickly in favour of Vikramaditya as Amardeep Bartakke and Arnav Kherdekar decided to play safe by agreeing to a draw in just 17 moves to secure 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

Arnav Kherdekar the 7th seed gained 61 Elo rated points and became the star among the rated players to impress.

In the remaining top 10 standings, the unrated Atharv Tikare stole the show scalping 5 rated players to secure the 6th position.

G Shivamshika with 5 points was declared the best female player of the tournament.

A total of ₹ 2,50,000 was awarded to the prize winners along with 16 trophies to the age category winners.

The prizes were awarded by Ramesh Shah and Utpal Shah the Directors from Accurate Springs Group.

