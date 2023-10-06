Narmadapuram's Ananya Dubey Selected For Senior MP T20 Cricket Team

Ananya Dubey |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A cricketer from Narmadapuram Cricket Association Ananya Dubey has been selected for the senior women’s T20 team of MP Cricket Association.

Secretary of Cricket Association Anurag Mishra said Ananya will go to Raipur to take part in T20 matches of BCCI.

The tournament will be held from October 19 to October 28. Her selection to the team pleased the office-bearers and players of Narmadapuram Cricket Association.

Shukla lays foundation of micro irrigation project in Rewa

Minister of Public Health Engineering and Public Relations Department Rajendra Shukla laid the foundation of a micro irrigation project in Semaria on Friday.

Nearly 9,000 hectares will be irrigated with the water of this project. Shukla said the project would become a milestone in the area.

He also said that the canals dug up in the Bansagar area had prospered in Rewa.

When the farmers of Semaria will be able to irrigate with the water from this project, the economic scenario of the area will change, Shukla said.

He agreed to get a statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in Hardua and to name the Chouraha after Patel.

Legislator KP Tripathi who was also present at the function said the project would change the fate of the people of Semaria.

The project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 158.06 crore will benefit the farmers, he said.

The work for supplying water to each house from 71 tanks in Semria is under process, he said.