62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket: Ameya Dandekar Sparkles As RBI Make Solid Winning Start

All-rounder Ameya Dandekar batted responsibly to score an unbeaten 76 runs and steer hosts Reserve Bank of India to a four-wicket win against Central Bank of India in the opening match of the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played under floodlights at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana on Thursday night.

Chasing a competitive target of 160, Reserve Bank suffered initial setbacks losing three quick wickets at the top and were reeling at 11 runs for three wickets in the third over. But, middle-order batsman Dandekar played confidently and arrested the slide as he carried the team over the finish line scoring the required runs for the loss of six wickets in the final over.

Dandekar’s breezy 51-ball innings was studded with eight boundaries and three well-struck sixes and he along with Parshad Bodke who scored a quick 18-ball 30 runs with three hits to the boundary ropes and two powerful sixes ensured Reserve Bank snatched the win with one ball to spare.

Earlier, Central Bank after winning the toss amassed a substantial total of 159 for 3 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Central Bank's leading batter was Kastubh Tathare who smashed an unbeaten 98 runs (71-balls, 9×4,4×6), Harsh Tathare 20 runs and Anand Jagtap 20 runs. Medium pacers Dandekar and Vijay Kumawat took one wicket each, while captain and off-spinner Jay Nayak bowled a tidy line and length and troubled the rival batsmen but was unlucky not to pick a wicket.

Brief scores - Elite Division: Central Bank of India 159 for 3, 20 overs (Kastubh Tathare 98* (71-balls, 9×4,4×6), Harsh Tathare 20, Anand Jagtap 20) lost Reserve Bank of India 160 for 6, 19.5 overs (Ameya Dandekar 76 (51-balls, 8x4,3×6), Parshad Bodke 30 (18-balls, 3x4,2×6); Sumeet Sonavdekar 3/22, Kastubh Tathare 2/29).