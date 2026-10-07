40 Passengers Escape As Sugam Seva-Linked Bus Goes Up In Flames On Ujjain-Indore Road | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A major mishap was averted after a recently launched 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Bus Seva Parivahan'-linked passenger bus caught fire on Indore Road on Tuesday afternoon. Around 40 passengers, besides the driver and conductor, escaped unhurt.

The bus (MP 13 2922), travelling from Ujjain to Indore, caught fire around 12.15 pm in Ramwas, about 15 km from Ujjain. Smoke triggered panic and passengers jumped off before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Eyewitnesses said a tyre burst, causing the bus to become unbalanced before the fire started.

Four fire tenders arrived nearly 45 minutes later and extinguished the blaze after around 90 minutes. The bus was reduced to its chassis. Police and departments concerned are investigating.

Conflicting claims over bus identity

The old diesel bus had saffron reflective markings and 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' written on its windows. A video also showed 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Bus Seva Parivahan' on its front.

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh said it was operated by a private operator, while RTO Santosh Malviya described it as a Sutra Seva bus and said it had recently been taken to Bhopal for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's programme. Officials are seeking further details.

Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited executive director Arth Jain said the private operator-owned vehicle, which caught fire for unknown reasons near Panthpiplai, was associated with the recently launched Chief Minister's Sugam Parivahan Seva. He said passengers were evacuated and shifted to another bus.

The service was launched statewide on Sep 25 at BHEL Dussehra Maidan, Bhopal, by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Gadkari, with 351 intercity and intracity buses for seven cities.

Ujjain received 10 buses for religious tourism. On Sep 27, Yadav launched PM E-Bus Seva and Ujjain Darshan Seva from Mahakal Lok. The same day, an associated e-bus hit three people at Rajwada in Indore, killing one and injuring two.