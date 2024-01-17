2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League: Vaibhavi Raja's Century Knock Goes In Vain

Vaibhavi Raja’s century knock 117 runs went in vain as Matunga Gymkhana suffered a 12-run defeat to MIG Cricket Club in a first round match of the 2nd MCA Women’s Cricket League at the Matunga Gymkhana ground on Wednesday.

Batting first, MIG Cricket Club made 229 for 6 wickets from 20 overs. Heer Kothari 64 runs, Dhiti Verma 52 runs and Anisha Raut 50 runs lifted the MIG CC total, while Matunga Gymkhana’s Juhi Rawat (4/34) was the most successful bowler.

Later, Matunga Gymkhana despite being provided a solid start by Vaibhavi failed to overhaul the rival total and ended on the losing side.

In another match, Maharashtra Young Cricketers defeated Indian Dynamite CC by 49 runs.

MCA Secretary, Anjinkya Naik mentioned that the association is totally in support of the promotion of women cricket. “We (MCA) are keen to promote and encourage young girls to play cricket at a higher level. That is why we are organizing the MCA Women’s Cricket League. No other association in the country organizes such a league for women cricketers. Following the success of the first Women’s League last year and this year MCA will be organizing 13 cricket tournaments for women and girls in different age categories,” Naik informed the women cricketers at the inaugural function.

Former Indian women cricketer Sangita Katware praised the efforts of MCA for promoting the game among women cricketers. “During my playing career there were not too many tournaments for us to play. There were just a couple including the inter-university tournament. Thanks to MCA’s initiatives, today the girls get to participate in so many tournaments. The young girls must take advantage of giving their best performances and get the experience to try and get selected in the Indian team,” mentioned the former left-handed batter and slow left-arm spinner Katware, who played for India from 1991 to 1997.

Also present was MCA Joint Secretary, Deepak Patil, Matunga Gymkhana’s Executive Managing Committee member, MCA Apex Council members and cricket dignitaries.

Brief scores Div-C: Maharashtra Young Cricketers 191 all out, 30.5 overs (Ritika Yadav 33, Pavithra Iyengar 26, Vedika Magar 22; Madhura Dhadke 2/14, Diksha Patil 2/31, Myra Londhe 2/36) beat Indian Dynamite CC 142 all out, 32.3 overs (Mugdha Parte 52, Dhanashree Lawande 28; Ritika Yadav 5/24, Akshaya Shinde 3/33). Result: Maharashtra Young Cricketers won by 49 runs.

MIG Cricket Club 229 for 6, 40 overs (Heer Kothari 64, Dhiti Verma 52, Anisha Raut 50; Juhi Rawat 4/34) beat Matunga Gymkhana 217 for 7, 40 overs (Vaibhavi Raja 117, Ananya Shetty 28). Result: MIG Cricket Club won by 12 runs.