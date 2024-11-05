16th World Bridge Olympiad: India Seniors Win Silver at Bridge Olympiad

India Seniors team got defeated by USA Seniors in the finals at the 16th World Bridge Olympiad which concluded in Argentina yesterday. India Seniors comprised Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi, Pranab Bardhan, Badal Das, Arun Bapat , Ravi Goenka (Girish Bijoor was non playing captain).



In this 96 board finals spread over six segments and two days , it was neck to neck after the first two segments. However , USA won the 3rd segment very big (53-7 IMPs) and after that there was no looking back by them despite Indians fighting hard. India Seniors had a well deserved podium finish with the Silver. Incidentally , the coach of the winning USA team is Joyjit Sensarma of New Delhi.

In a couple of Pairs events held alongside, the young Indian duo of Sanjit Dey & Binod Shaw emerged toppers in two pairs events, to sign off their maiden international competition on a high note. They were part of the Indian Open team too.