 Mumbai Masters Squash: Varinder Singh Beats Top Seed Sanjay Rajpal To Reach Final
Mumbai Masters Squash: Varinder Singh Beats Top Seed Sanjay Rajpal To Reach Final

In the summit clash, Varinder will challenge UAE’s Niraj Makhija who defeated Dalip Tripathi 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the second semi-final.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Playing with plenty of grit and determination Varinder Singh scored an upset win against top seed Sanjay Rajpal recording a fluent 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, and 12-10 victory in the MO50 semi-finals of the third Mumbai Masters Squash Championship 2024, organized under the auspices of the Squash Rackets Federation of India and played at the Cricket Club of India courts on Sunday.

In the MO40 semi-finals, the top two seeds set up a meeting in the final. The numbr one seed Paul Ipe eased past Aditya Maheshwari coasting to a straight games 11-8, 11-2, and 11-6 victory.

Second seed Sanjay Pawar brushed aside the challenge from joint 3-4 seed Abishek Laxminarayan pulling off a 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, and 11-6 win in the second semi-final.

Results (all semi-finals) - MO40: 1-Paul Ipe bt  Aditya Maheshwari 11-8, 11-2  11-6;

2-Sanjay Pawar bt 3-4-Abishek Laxminarayan 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6.

MO45: Praveen Murthy bt Shailendra Pratap Singh 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6;

3-4-Benjamin Nedarapalli  W/o Kuncheria Marattukalam.

MO50: Varinder Singh bt 1-Sanjay Rajpal 11-7, 5-11, 11-8, 12-10;

Niraj Makhija (UAE) bt Dalip Tripathi 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6.

Procoach: 1-Atul Kumar Yadav bt 3-4-Suraj Bhatt 9-11,  11-3, 13-11, 11-4;

3-4-Akhilesh Kumar bt Raja Yadav 11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9.

