Watch Video: Fans buy star for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, name it 'TejRan'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their love ever since they stepped out of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

Fans of the couple fondly call them 'TejRan', and have time and again proved that they can go to any lengths just to see a smile on the faces of their favourite actors.

In yet another show of love, fans have now bought a star for the couple and even named it 'TejRan', after them.

In a video which is going viral on the internet, a group of fans can be seen waiting for Karan and Tejasswi at the airport. They even flaunt the star registration certificate on camera and a map showing the position and other details about the star.

It must be mentioned that in 2017 too, Tejasswi had gotten a star named after her.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi met inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, and the former was the first one to admit that he has a crush on the actress. During their journey from the first day of the show to the grand finale, the couple went on from becoming just co-contestants to friends to lovers.

On the work front, Karan is currently busy hosting 'Dance Deewane Juniors' whereas Tejasswi is playing the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's supernatural show 'Naagin 6'.

Tejasswi and Karan were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 09:48 AM IST