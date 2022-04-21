Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fight reaches courtroom - watch video

e-Paper Get App
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra have taken their fight of proving what is better, Chai or a Coffee, with their lawyers

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

Every conversation deserves justice then why not Chai and Coffee. In a journey of proving the best relaxing and energising drink amongst a Chai or a Coffee, actors and lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra knock on the gate of the courtroom to get justice for their loved drink.

Where the craze of Amazon Prime Video's first-ever legal drama 'Guilty Minds' is raging high over the audience's mind to watch out how the story is going to stun them and will make them find a way for their disputes.

Ahead of its release, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra have taken their fight of proving what is better, Chai or a Coffee, with their lawyers, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Kashaf Quaze and Varun Mitra as Deepak Rana respectively.

Take a look at the video here:

Directed by Shefali Bhushan, legal drama 'Guilty Minds' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow.

ALSO READ

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:37 PM IST