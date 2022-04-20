Watch: Karan Kundrra teases his next project with a fierce new look

Karan Kundrra sent netizens into a frenzy recently as he teased his fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes picture from his upcoming project, making the audience super excited for what's coming up next.

While nothing official has been out yet, one can anticipate blockbuster entertainment.

In the video, Karan is seen carrying a never-before-seen avatar. It looks like the actor is playing a Sultan in the under-the-wraps project. One can watch the star getting ready for the shot and romancing Divya Agarwal in the video.

Karan Kundrra wrote, "promised I'll challenge myself.. promised I'll not settle for ordinary.. stories to tell and be a part of.. excited?"

As soon as the video went live, fans flooded the comment with love and excitement.

Meanwhile, apart from the untitled next, Karan also has a Bollywood film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda and 'Khatra Khatra' with Jacqueline Fernandez on the horizon.

At present, he is seen as the host on dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors', and the audience is enjoying the camaraderie between him and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is one of the judges on the show.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:55 PM IST