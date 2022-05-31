Veteran TV actor Sooraj Thapar's wife shaves her head at Tirupati Balaji after he recovers from COVID-19

Television actor Sooraj Thapar, who is seen in 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani', had been admitted to the ICU last year after his oxygen levels dropped due to COVID-19. As the actor battled the deadly virus and recovered, his wife Dipti Dhyani shaved her head. This comes after she pledged to offer her hair at Tirupati Balaji.

Sooraj told Indian Express, "I was shocked and questioned her again and again if she’ll have to shave the whole head. While I was sceptical, Dipti was quite okay with it from the start."

He added, "For her, getting me back on my feet was a priority. She said my life mattered more to her than her hair. She is confidently flaunting her new look and refuses to wear a scarf or band. Also, I must add that she is looking prettier now.”

Dipti shared a picture of her new look and captioned it as, “Tere Naam @soorajthapar”.

Meanwhile Sooraj shared a video and wrote, "Transformation... it's Love. No one Does it for you in this World.. Its PURE Love."

Sooraj has worked in various television shows and films. He has been liked by the audience for his roles in shows like ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, ‘Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka’, ‘Hum Paanch Phir Se’, ‘Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ and many other popular TV shows.

He was also seen in films like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ and ‘Razia Sultan’ to name a few.