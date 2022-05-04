'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame Sumona Chakravarti raises temperature in sexy swimsuit - see photos

Actress Sumona Chakravarti has set the internet ablaze with her stunning photos in a blue swimsuit.

On Tuesday, Sumona posted a series of throwback photos from her Himachal vacation.

In the pictures, she can be seen chilling in a pool and checking out the stunning hill view from her window.

"May Day! May Day!! Heatwave go Away!!! or take me back to the Hills 🏔 #throwbackmemories #HimachalDiaries," she captioned the post.

Moments after she shared the post, her fans and followers dropped several heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Sumona is best known for playing the role of Bhuri in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. She began her acting career at the age of 11 with Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala-starrer Mann. She had a blink-and-miss role as a child artist in the romantic-drama.

Sumona has also acted in films like 'Barfi' and 'Kick'.

Her on-screen partnership with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma began when she participated with him in 'Kahani Comedy Circus Ki.' They also won the show.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:49 PM IST