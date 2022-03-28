Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her svelte figure in saree; boyfriend Karan Kundrra drops THIS comment

Television actress and 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved celebrities and has a massive fan following.

The actress often makes headlines for her stunning social media posts. Once again, she grabbed eyeballs with her new pictures in a saree.

Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi shared a couple of photos in which she can be seen posing in a red and black saree.

"Very happy with all the love but we want more 🙈 Keep watching naagin sixxxxxx," she captioned her post.

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the stunning pictures, fans were all praise for her and they dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra also could not hold back from commenting on her gorgeous and sultry pictures. He wrote 'dead' in the comments section along with a heart emoji.

Advertisement

The 'Naagin 6' actress also often makes headlines for her relationship with Karan. The couple is often spotted together and they always make heads turns with their mushy romance and cute chemistry.

In one of the interviews with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Karan opened up about tying the knot with Tejasswi. Karan said, "I've accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai." He continued, "Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha."

Karan also confessed that they have discussed their marriage and when asked about the date of their wedding, he replied, "We're dating now."

Advertisement

Karan had also said that he would make a better father over a good husband and revealed that he wants a daughter while Tejasswi wants 25 children. The actor also joked that with those many children in the house, Karan wouldn’t be a father but a school principal.

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love while they were locked up in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. While Tejasswi had won the reality show, Karan ended up being the second runner-up.

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'. Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 01:15 PM IST