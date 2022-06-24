Shruti Seth to host reality show 'Women Like Her': 'I’ve always wanted to be associated with anything that celebrates women'

Mumbai: The superpowers in women have prevalently created stories that exemplify the ultimate power of womanhood. Passionately working and fiercely creating history, women are making their mark on this planet through sheer hard work and resilience. Showcasing such inspiring stories, Discovery Channel and TLC introduces Women Like Her, a show hosted by Shruti Seth, a renowned host, VJ, mother and an actor, who takes us on a journey of passion and dreams from a women's point of view. Four exceptional women who have been redefining the enthusiasm for women empowerment are narrating their stories of excellence and perseverance.

The chat show sees guests share their moments of highs and lows, grit, courage, and the uphill journey of their eventful careers, highlighting how the road to success for women is even longer, harder than those for men. An extraordinary filmmaker and screenwriter, Alankrita Shrivastava, has made path-breaking movies like "Lipstick Under My Burkha" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" shares her directorial journey, her accolades, and much more. Brilliant and bold, Malika Sadani, founder of The Moms Co., breaks the stereotypes of moms confined to homes and talks about how she created her brand which is all about motherly care. Fierce pistol shooter, Heena Sindhu talks about taking the family legacy ahead as a woman in a conventionally masculine sport. The sensational Shruti Sancheti, a fashion designer, takes us through her fashionable journey.

Shruti Seth, show host shares, "Hosting ‘Women Like Her’ has been immensely fulfilling. I’ve always wanted to be associated with anything that celebrates women, their journey and their success. Chatting with the four incredibly inspiring guests gave me so much insight into each of their unique circumstances and how they have used their environment to empower themselves and passed on their privilege to other women as well. I’m so grateful to have worked with Discovery and I hope we can continue to celebrate more and more women in subsequent seasons"

The show premieres on June 27 on Discovery Channel. So, are you ready to be inspired? To be floored by the momentous paths these women have walked on to get to where they are now? Join us to celebrate these women entrepreneurs who unfold their success story to the world.