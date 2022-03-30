Sanjay Gagnani is all praise for 'Naagin 6' actor Tejasswi Prakash: 'Had a lot of fun shooting with her'

Television actor Sanjay Gagnani, who has been a part of several popular shows like 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera' and several others was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s 'Naagin 6'.

The actor is honoured and grateful to be a part of one of the biggest franchises on Indian television as a guest. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Sanjay says, “Being a part of such a popular show as a guest was an honour. It was Ekta ma’am’s wish that I play mahasapera in her biggest and most ambitious project. And her wish is my command (laughs). I brought in some interesting twists and turns, and being on the sets of Naagin 6 is a memory I will always cherish.”

Sanjay also had a special appearance in 'Naagin 4'. “Back then also, it was great. This time around, Ekta ma’am was looking for a power-packed performer. And I am glad she saw that in me and believed that I could be the one,” he gushes.

According to Sanjay, it was rather fun to don the costume of mahasapera. “Except for the look, there was not much for me to prepare. But yes, the experience was a thrilling one. I was quite excited, from being in that costume to being on the set. As television actors, we shoot a lot in costumes, so they are never a challenge. In fact, it was something different we were trying, so it was fun. Overall, it was all a dream coming true,” he explains.

Sanjay is all praise for Tejasswi Prakash, who plays the lead role in 'Naagin 6'. “Tejasswi is so wonderful. As an actor, she is simply brilliant, and as a person, she is quite fun to be around. She does a fabulous job on the show, and it was a delight working with her. I really had a lot of fun shooting with Tejasswi. It was a pretty smooth shoot,” he states.

Ever since the show released, it has been receiving major flak on social media. The supernatural show has also often been trolled for its plot. “Honestly, haters are going to hate. Those who troll such shows are not who we cater to. There is a bigger fraction of the audience who love it. And their love and appreciation weigh out all the trolls. At the end of the day, the trolling is not affecting the show. It’s still getting good TRPs, so it doesn’t matter if some people mock the genre,” he concludes.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:00 AM IST