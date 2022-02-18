Naagin 6: This is how much Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Maheck Chahal and others charge per episode

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller 'Naagin 6' has kickstarted with a fresh cast. Reportedly, the popular faces, who are a part of the show, are charging a whopping amount per episode.

According to a report in ETimes, actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is seen in the role of Pratha, is apparently earning Rs 2 lakh per episode. She bagged 'Naagin 6' right after 'Bigg Boss 15'.

On the other hand, Tejasswi's 'Bigg Boss' co-contestant Simba Nagpal, who is essaying the lead role of Captain Rishabh Gujral, charges Rs 1 lakh per episode.

According to reports, Maheck Chahal gets Rs 1 lakh per episode. She is seen as Shresht Naagin Mahek in the supernatural thriller.

Veteran actress Sudha Chandran, who has been a part of the earlier seasons as well, reportedly earns Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Actress Urvashi Dholakia is back on-screen with 'Naagin'. She apparently charges Rs 50,000 per episode.

It reports are to be believed, there is a lot of pressure on the cast of the show since the budget of this season is huge compared to any other show in the television industry. According to a report in Bollywood Life, this time Ekta Kapoor has decided to go all-in with a whopping budget and she is making 'Naagin 6' on a budget of Rs 130 crore.

It has also been reported that if the show does not work, there is a possibility that Ekta might shut down the franchise from next year.

'Naagin' started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani and others.

