Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls who schooled her for wearing high heels

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are all set to become parents. The mom-to-be who is a full-time vlogger, shared a video where her husband can be seen helping her put on high heels.

However, as the video surfaced online, scores of concerned netizens commented stating that heels are unhealthy for the baby.

Reacting to those schooling her for the same, Debina shared, “I know from doctors to normal people have been giving me loads of suggestions, but there is something called content. I just did a photoshoot by wearing those heels and standing. Gurmeet helped me wear those heels and we just shot that as a video.”

“Neither did I run on the road or walked around in those heels. So obviously, please try and understand. Don’t get hyper and think that I am running a marathon in those heels. So I hope you got my answer to ‘Why did you wear heels’,” she added.

Debina, who took the internet by storm with her pregnancy announcement, shared a heartfelt note as she entered her third trimester.

The actress resorted to social media to express her feelings about how a woman's body experiences internal and external discomfort while pregnancy because there is so much going on to build a life inside them.

A 9-month adventure to grow, carry, and nourish a child in their womb, along with terrible discomfort and morning sickness. A woman's body undergoes many changes, but the joy and anticipation with which she awaits the arrival of her child is indescribable.

Gurmeet and Debina have been married for more than a decade. They tied the knot in 2011.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:59 AM IST