'It's just not okay': Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee feels asking pregnancy-related questions can affect one's mental health

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently broke the internet with news about their pregnancy and have been showered with love and blessings from their fans and well-wishers.

Recently, Debina shared a heartfelt message, giving us goosebumps about what one suffers through their pregnancy and being a mother.

The actress released a video in which she discussed how it is shameful to ask women questions without first understanding how such questions can affect their mental health and what they are going through.

Debina describes how terrible it must be for a woman in physical and mental distress to be asked questions such as "when are they going to become a mother?" and "why don't they want kids?" by others who aren't aware of her situation.

She enumerates the three most fundamental reasons why a woman has not yet become a mother, the first of which is that she has her own reasons. It might be anything; second, she must be fighting her own battles, whether physically or mentally; third, it may not be her fault, but it simply isn't occurring.

The actress sends a profound message, stating that being pregnant is undoubtedly one of the most wonderful gifts in the world, as is holding a motherhood and accepting it, but at the same time, this question can both bring you joy and cause you harm.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:23 PM IST