'Prayed every second to survive the night': TV actress Shivya Pathania gets stuck in avalanche

Television actress Shivya Pathania, who plays the role of Goddess Parvati in 'Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha' was recently stuck in Ladakh due to an avalanche in the region.

Recalling the experience of feeling helpless and scared at the same time, Shivya shares, "We feared for our life as the avalanche hit and all roads for descending were blocked. At such a height of 17,000 ft above sea level, we prayed every second to survive the night and live to see the next day. When we could leave the next morning, the near-death experience left us all changed and thoughtful. What we had thought would be the most beautiful and happiest time turned out to be so scary."

The actress had flown to Ladakh for an ad campaign. Post the incident, she advised her followers that one must be very aware of oxygen levels in Leh Ladakh, and other hilly regions.

"One must let themselves acclimatise with the weather conditions of Leh Ladakh before going to high altitudes and night travels should be avoided. One must read about high altitude sickness and follow it strictly. Lastly, this whole experience taught me one thing that life is precious and short and unpredictable... We must must live each second of our lives," she said.

Shivya is also known for playing Sita in the historical TV series 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' and Radha in 'RadhaKrishn'.