Pics: Shehnaaz Gill looks ravishing in a sequined mini skirt in latest photoshoot

After acing adorable salwar-kameez looks during her visit to Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill is now turning heads with her sizzling new avatar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor shared a string of pictures, in which she can be seen wearing a white sweater top with an embellished mini skirt.

She styled her hair with loose waves and completed the outfit with champagne-gold coloured heels. She added drama to her look with smokey eyes and dewy makeup.

In the caption, she wrote, "Style is not a display of wealth but an expression of imagination and mood." Fans flooded the post with likes and love-filled comments.

"Wow is an understatement! God bless your Shehnaaz," a social media user wrote.

"Queen of all hearts," another added.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness-based show 'Shape of You'.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:27 PM IST