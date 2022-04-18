New mom Debina Bonnerjee turns a year older: 'This year calls for the best birthday'

Recently Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents of a baby girl on 3rd April. The new mother celebrates her birthday today with her family and shares some adorable pictures from the celebrations.

For her birthday celebrations, Debina is seen twinning with her newborn daughter Lianna in their cute and adorable photos. She opted for a green outfit. In one of the photos, she held her baby close, and in some pictures, the power couple are seen striking a pose for the camera.

While sharing the post, she wrote, “Could it be more exciting a dream of twinning and winning life with you love you my baby @lianna_choudhary? This year calls for the best birthday from here on…”

Advertisement

As soon as she posted the photos, several fans rushed to drop sweet comments.

A fan wrote, “Aww… this is really very touching... Lots of love to Mom and baby.” Another user commented, “Such Lovely pictures.”

Debina has been actively sharing posts and pictures of her pregnancy and also often briefed about her experience.

The couple, who got married in 2011, had announced their pregnancy in February.

Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 34, have featured together on several reality shows, including "Nach Baliye" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5".

ALSO READ Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee slams trolls who schooled her for wearing high heels

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 02:32 PM IST