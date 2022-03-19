'My character is going to be a surprise for the audience': Asha Negi on 'Abhay' season 3

On Wednesday, the trailer for Kunal Kemmu and Asha Negi's starrer Zee5's original series 'Abhay 3' was revealed.

Kunal will return in the forthcoming season as the motivated cop Abhay Pratap Singh, who faces numerous new unknown threats while attempting to juggle his professional and personal lives.

In the web series, Asha Negi will be also seen in season 3 of 'Abhay' after making people love her work in 'Abhay' season 2.

The actress shared her experience working in both seasons, Asha Negi said, "I cannot talk much about my character and how it has evolved because my character is going to be a surprise for the audience. We ended the second season in a way where people don’t know what Abhay does with Sonam however all I can say is that I had a lot of fun shooting for this season and my role in S3 was more challenging than S2."

Zee5 Original 'Abhay' S3 is directed by Ken Ghosh. It stars Kunal Kemmu, Asha Negi, and Nidhi Singh in returning characters, as well as Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malvade, Tanuj Virwani, and Divya Agarwal in new ones. The show's third season premieres on April 8, 2022 on Zee5

Advertisement

ALSO READ Asha Negi added so much to my life when we were together: Rithvik Dhanjani opens up about his ex

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 01:59 PM IST